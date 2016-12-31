Ogokie, Yellow Jackets Upset No. 9 North Carolina 75-63

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

ATLANTA- Josh Okogie scored 26 points, Ben Lammers had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia Tech pulled off a major upset with a 75-63 victory over No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Justin Jackson finished with 16 points and Nate Britt scored 13 for the Tar Heels, who committed a season-high 20 turnovers. North Carolina (12-3, 0-1) never led after Okogie hit two free throws with 11:59 remaining.

In its first season under coach Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech (9-4, 1-0) has the league's youngest and least experienced roster, and the Yellow Jackets didn't beat North Carolina A&T until the closing minutes on Wednesday. North Carolina A&T is 1-12.

Josh Heath scored 15 points and Quinton Stephens had 11 for Georgia Tech.

