2018 Winter Olympics: U.S. women's hockey team tops Finland, on to final

The U.S. women's hockey team took care of business Monday in the semifinals of the Pyeongchang Olympics hockey tournament.
The USA blitzed Finland 5-0 to earn a spot in the gold-medal game Thursday vs. Canada or Russia, the team known here as Olympic Athletes from Russia (played later Monday).
The USA got first-period goals from Gigi Marvin and Dani Cameranesi, second-period power-play goals from Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight.
Cameranesi made it 5-0 45 seconds into the third period.
The USA outshot Finalnd 38-14.
