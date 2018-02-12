5 Things Happened at the Olympics Monday While You Were Sleeping

It's Monday morning, which means you need to get ready for those trips to the water cooler.

There's plenty to talk about after another night of action in PyeongChang. We were up all night watching all the action so you could sound smart talking about triple axels and frontside 720s.

Here are the five biggest things you missed.

1) She lands it!

The U.S. won the bronze medal in the figure skating team event on Friday night. But everyone is talking about Mirai Nagasu landing the triple axel during the ladies' free skate. Nagasu's first element was the jump which involves three-and-a-half rotations. She executed it perfectly.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

She is the first U.S. woman and third woman in the world to land the triple axel at the Olympics.

2) Adam Rippon was perfect. Figure skating's scoring system is not.

Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut and executed a nearly flawless routine during the men's free skate. However, Rippon finished the competition in third behind Canada's Patrick Chan and OAR's Mikhail Kolyada. Chan and Kolyada both fell during their routines while Rippon did not. But they attempted quadruple jumps, elevating the level of difficulty and their score. Rippon did not attempt any quads, and that hurt him.

Social media was outraged. Check out some of the reaction here. The big winner was Coldplay, whose song climbed up the iTunes charts after Rippon skated to it.

3) Someone get Chloe Kim some ice cream

Chloe Kim made her much anticipated debut overnight. The 17-year-old snowboarding sensation qualified for the final after her first run with a score just over 91. In between her first and second runs, she Tweeted to her followers.

Kim and three other Americans qualified for the halfpipe final which will air on Monday night.

4) Back-to-Back!

Jamie Anderson won her second Olympic gold medal by winning the women's snowboard slopestyle. It's the U.S.' second gold medal of the Games.

Her first run was good enough to win the gold with a score of 83. She fell on her second run, but it didn't matter. She had already secured the win. Anderson won her first medal in Sochi.

Mother Nature couldn't stop a force of nature. Jamie Anderson won gold for Team USA in women's slopestyle. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKthTN pic.twitter.com/zUSS5G2wpf — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

5) Winds are still a big issue in PyeongChang

Another day, another event getting postponed. Wind gusts are causing more events to be postponed. The women's giant slalom was moved to Thursday (Wednesday in U.S.). The men's downhill was postponed the day before and will run on Wednesday. (Tuesday in U.S.).

But the women's snowboard slopestyle went on as scheduled. The winds were causing the snowboarders problems in the air, and there were several crashes as a result. Only 25 riders were able to complete their first two runs.

There could be more postponements on the way with 20-mph wind gusts in the forecast through Wednesday.

