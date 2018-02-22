WFMY
Close

After losing to USA, Canadian hockey player refuses to wear silver medal

The U.S. women believe their time is now to win an Olympic gold medal.

USA TODAY SPORTS , TEGNA 8:40 AM. EST February 22, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The disappointment showed on their faces and for Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque there was no celebration in winning the silver medal.

After the United States won a thrilling shootout for its first Olympic gold in two decades, the medal ceremony took place. Larocque had the reaction that was most noteworthy — yanking off the silver immediately after it was placed around her neck.

It’s not like Larocque doesn’t have a gold. She was part of Canada’s winning team in 2014.

Sometimes emotions take over in the heat of the moment.

 

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories