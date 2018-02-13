American Emily Sweeney walks away after scary Olympic luge crash

American Emily Sweeney was examined by medical personnel after her luge crash. SANDY HOOPER, USA TODAY SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - A frightening scene unfolded Tuesday night as American Emily Sweeney spun out of control during her fourth run and tumbled down the track, causing a stoppage of play during the finals of the women’s singles luge competition.

According to the on-site doctor, Sweeney was “banged up” but had no broken bones. She was being taken for further evaluation, but a USA Luge spokesperson said he wasn't sure whether she would undergo concussion protocol.

As she was getting into an ambulance, Sweeney said, "I'm fine."

In 14th place after her third run, Sweeney was near curve nine in the final heat when she bounced up against the right wall and pinballed back and forth.

She initially put her feet down to slow her progress but quickly began to rock back and forth at more than 60 miles per hour. After falling onto the ice, Sweeney rolled down the track with her sled in tow before coming to a stop.

Officials stopped competition while medical personnel entered the track to tend to Sweeney, who remained prone before walking off the ice to applause from the crowd and her competitors.

