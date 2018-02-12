Austria's Hirscher wins men's Alpine combined

Marcel Hirscher of Austria makes a run during the Men's Alpine Combined Slalom on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Marcel Hirscher of Austria has won the men's Alpine combined event, the first career Olympic gold medal for one of skiing's greats.

Hirscher used his elite skills in the slalom leg to rise from 12th place after the opening run of downhill.

His combined two-run time was 0.23 seconds faster than silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France. Another Frenchman, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, took bronze, 1.02 behind Hirscher.

The fastest downhill racer, Thomas Dressen of Germany, dropped to ninth place, trailing Hirscher by 2.44. Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway did not even bother to race the slalom despite placing second in downhill.

Hirscher has a record six overall World Cup titles as the season's best all-round skier, and four career world championships gold medals.

But he had taken just a silver medal — in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — from two previous Winter Games.

