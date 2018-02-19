Bergsma Helps U.S. Speed Skaters Advance to Semifinals

The U.S. women have advanced to the semifinals of team pursuit with a chance to win a speedskating medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
High Point native Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello were timed in 2 minutes, 59.75 seconds on Monday.
They finished fourth in the quarterfinals. The top four teams moved on.
The Americans have yet to win a medal at the big oval.
The Netherlands qualified fastest in an Olympic-record time of 2:55.61. Japan was second and Canada third.
The U.S. will be paired against the Dutch in the semis on Wednesday.
