Bergsma Helps U.S. Speed Skaters Advance to Semifinals

Associated Press , WFMY 8:19 AM. EST February 19, 2018

The U.S. women have advanced to the semifinals of team pursuit with a chance to win a speedskating medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

High Point native Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello were timed in 2 minutes, 59.75 seconds on Monday.

They finished fourth in the quarterfinals. The top four teams moved on.

The Americans have yet to win a medal at the big oval.

The Netherlands qualified fastest in an Olympic-record time of 2:55.61. Japan was second and Canada third.

The U.S. will be paired against the Dutch in the semis on Wednesday.

