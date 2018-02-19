Bergsma Helps U.S. Speed Skaters Advance to Semifinals

Heather Bergsma (USA) , Brittany Bowe (USA) and Mia Manganello (USA) during the womens' speedskating team pursuit quarterfinals during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeffrey Swinger, Custom)

The U.S. women have advanced to the semifinals of team pursuit with a chance to win a speedskating medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

High Point native Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello were timed in 2 minutes, 59.75 seconds on Monday.

They finished fourth in the quarterfinals. The top four teams moved on.

RELATED: Heather Bergsma Places 11th in 500M Speed Skating Race

RELATED: High Point Native Heather Bergsma Places 8th in 1500M Speed Skating at Olympics

RELATED: Heather Bergsma Comes in Eighth in 1,000-Meter Race at Winter Olympics

The Americans have yet to win a medal at the big oval.

The Netherlands qualified fastest in an Olympic-record time of 2:55.61. Japan was second and Canada third.

The U.S. will be paired against the Dutch in the semis on Wednesday.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press