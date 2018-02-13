WFMY
Does Skater Mirai Nagasu Have a Giant USA Tattoo? We Found the Answer

A figure skater and luger both made US Olympic history during Sunday's events.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:13 AM. EST February 13, 2018

Mirai Nagasu made history on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old figure skater landed a triple axel during the ladies' free skate in PyeongChang. She is the first American woman to successfully land the jump in the Olympics and the third in the world to do so.

While we were all amazed by her routine, we were also distracted by what looked like a tattoo on her right thigh. 

PHOTOS: Does Mirai Nagasu have a giant USA tattoo?

As she eloquently transitioned from element to element, viewers could occasionally see a black mark that read USA. 

It was either a tattoo or athletic tape. And a lot of people on social media were eager to find out.

But KT Take came out on social media and admitted it was responsible for the patriotic distraction.

