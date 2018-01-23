EXCLUSIVE | Dominique Moceanu Talks USA Gymnastics Sex Scandal

Former US Olympic gymnast and Northeast Ohio resident Dominique Moceanu speaks with WKYC. (Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - For five days, Olympians and Olympic hopefuls have been laying out the pain they endured at the hands of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

On the sixth day, they will have the support of Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Moceanu, a Northeast Ohioan who has known Nassar since she was ten – but was not abused by him.

She is heading to the Michigan courtroom Tuesday to offer support.

“It is not easy to stand there and talk about your pain in that way,” she told WKYC Monday night. “To just look him in the eye -- and say you're not getting away with this anymore and we all know it.”

She did suffer abuse at the hands of her coaches on the way to her 1996 Gold Medal – making her the youngest U.S. Champion gymnast in history.

Since then she's helped lead the conversation of exposing abuse, that for a very long time was kept out of the spotlight.

“Leadership would brush it under the rug, they did not want to address it,” she said.

Among those not wanting to address it -- three leaders of USA Gymnastics who resigned under pressure Monday.

“That’s who was helping run our leadership in our sports, and its scary it took countless victims to get where we are today."

