Feb 12 Olympics: Snowboarding halfpipe with Team USA's Shaun White, Chloe Kim

Snowboarder Shaun White of the United States attends during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Mason, 2018 Getty Images)

Team USA a strong contender for women's halfpipe final

8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Chloe Kim led the pack in the women's halfpipe qualifiers, placing first. The 17-year-old made her Olympic debut last night. Kim, along with her three teammates Kelly Clark, Arielle Gold, and Maddie Mastro all made it through to the finals. The four women are some of the best in the world and all are strong contenders for the medal.

Heather Bergsma gets a chance at Olympic redemption in women's speed skating

8:00 PM ET / 5:00PM PT | Watch on NBC

Bergsma was the favorite to win the 1500-meter race in 2014 at the Winter Games in Sochi, but she came in seventh. Since then, she's put those struggles behind her, and even set a world record in 2015.

Three US skiers compete in men's moguls finals

3:00pm ET/ 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The first qualifying round for men's moguls happened before the opening ceremony, and today medals will be awarded in the final. Twenty-five-year-old Troy Murphy from Maine placed fourth in the first round, securing his place in the final. His teammates Casey Andringa and Brad Wilson qualified after the second round.

Mikael Kingsbury of Candia placed first in the qualifiers and is the favorite to win the gold.

Women's ski jump

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Women's ski jumping made its debut as an Olympic event four years ago in Sochi, where Germany's Carina Vogt won the gold medal. Watch for Sarah Hendrickson, who fought hard for women to compete in ski jumping in the Olympics. She struggled after recovering from a knee surgery at Sochi, finishing 21st, but is chasing a medal in PyeongChang.

Erin Hamlin competes as women's luge begins

3:00pm ET/ 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Last night Chris Mazdzer made history when he won a silver medal in men's singles luge, the first medal for the U.S. in that event in history. In 2014, Erin Hamlin did that four years ago when she won a bronze medal for the U.S. in women's singles, and tonight she'll try for back to back medals. Hamlin was the U.S. delegation's flag bearer at the Olympic opening ceremony.

Shaun White returns to men's snowboarding halfpipe

8:00 pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Shaun White is back for another Winter Olympics. After placing fourth in Sochi in 2014, fans were unsure whether or not White would return for another game. The 31-year-old's journey to PyeongChang almost ended after a brutal accident. In October. he crashed on the halfpipe in New Zealand during training and had to get 62 stitches. White will be back tonight for his fourth Olympic Games.

