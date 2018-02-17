Feb 17 Olympics recap: Team USA wins another medal, men's hockey suffers loss

John-Henry Krueger of the United States celebrates after winning the silver medal during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m Final during the Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2018. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Olympic events continued Saturday in PyeongChang with hockey, curling and cross-country skiing.

Team USA broke their medal drought, and a Norwegian skier tied the record for most medals won at the Winter Olympics.

Here's what you might have missed:

American John-Henry Krueger wins surprise silver medal in short track

John-Henry Krueger clinched the United States' only medal of day eight (Korean time) at the Winter Olympics with a dramatic silver in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speedskating event.

Krueger finished second behind Canada’s Samuel Girard in a thrilling final despite being the lowest-ranked skater going into the race. Yira Seo of South Korea won bronze. It was the Americans' first short-track medal of the Games.

The 22-year-old, from Pittsburgh, trains in the Netherlands and missed out on the 2014 Games after contracting swine flu before the trials.

American skiers won't sweep podium in men's slopestyle

In men’s slopestyle, the USA swept the medals in 2014 with Joss Christensen, Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper. Christensen didn’t make the team this year, but Kenworthy and Goepper are back, joined by McRae Williams and Alex Hall.

But only two of the skiers advanced to the 12-man finals: Kenworthy and Goepper. Kenworthy entered Sunday's qualifying with a broken right thumb and he posted on social media that he had blood drained from a hematoma on his hip.

The finals wrapped up late Saturday night.

US men's hockey team loses to the Russians

The Russians outplayed, outhit and outclassed the United States in a convincing 4-0 shutout Saturday night as each team wrapped up pool play at the Olympics.

With the loss, the United States is guaranteed to have to play in the qualification round Tuesday. U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski allowed four goals on 26 shots, including Russian Ilya Kovalchuk's goals less than 33 seconds apart at the end of the second period and start of the third.

Defending world champions, Canada women's curling team finally gets first Olympic win... by beating the US

Canada's women's curling team nabbed their first win of the Pyeongchang Olympics' round robin with an 11-3 victory over the U.S.

The Canadian women's team is the defending world champion and was heavily favored to win gold at Pyeongchang. But they had fallen to last place in the standings after losing their first three matches.

Their fortunes turned around Saturday when they defeated the U.S.

37-year-old Norwegian skier ties Winter Olympic medal record

Marit Bjoergen crossed the finish line, thrust her ski poles in the air and was promptly mobbed by teammates. She'd done it.

No Winter Olympian in history can say they have more medals than the 37-year-old Norwegian.

Bjoergen helped the Norwegian women win the 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay on Saturday to take home her 13th career medal, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen for the most Winter Games medals ever.

She still has two more chances to earn another medal: in the team sprint relay or the mass start.

