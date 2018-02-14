Heather Bergsma Comes in Eighth in 1,000-Meter Race at Winter Olympics

Heather Bergsma (USA) competes in the women's 1,500m speed skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, Custom)

Heather Bergsma gained another top 10 finish Wednesday in the Winter Olympics.

The High Point native and Olympic speed skater for the United States placed eighth in the women's 1,000-meter race with a 1:15.15 time. She was about a second and a half behind winner Jorien Ter Mors for the Netherlands.

US teammate Brittany Bowe came in fourth with a 1:14.36 time.

Bergsma also came in eighth in Monday's 1,500-meter race.

Next up, Bergsma will race in the 500-meter event on Sunday morning. The event will begin at 10:15.

