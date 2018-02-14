WFMY
Heather Bergsma Comes in Eighth in 1,000-Meter Race at Winter Olympics

WFMY News 2 Digtal , WFMY 6:36 AM. EST February 14, 2018

Heather Bergsma gained another top 10 finish Wednesday in the Winter Olympics.

The High Point native and Olympic speed skater for the United States placed eighth in the women's 1,000-meter race with a 1:15.15 time. She was about a second and a half behind winner Jorien Ter Mors for the Netherlands.

US teammate Brittany Bowe came in fourth with a 1:14.36 time.

Bergsma also came in eighth in Monday's 1,500-meter race.

Next up, Bergsma will race in the 500-meter event on Sunday morning. The event will begin at 10:15.

