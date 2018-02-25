WFMY
Highlights From the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang

Check out photos from the 2018 Winter Games Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea.

USA TODAY SPORTS , TEGNA 3:01 PM. EST February 25, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to end Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. It's been a memorable month filled with moments and personalties that the world won't soon forget.

Here are some of the highlights from the closing ceremony:

Oh no.....#ClosingCeremony #Olympics 😭 the flame...is out. @pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/q2K4ko2c7q

— Olympics (@Olympics) February 25, 2018

 

Winter Olympics closing ceremony is so looking beautiful and united right now🤗♥️👏🏾. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics #ClosingCeremony #EXO_Olympics pic.twitter.com/DTekbQ21M0

— ... (@FallenForJDB) February 25, 2018

 

Our favorite Tongan flag bearer showed up without his shirt on -- again. 

 

The Tongan guy is back again lol #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/l4VCK3IvoL

— Jason (@fibronectinrgd) February 25, 2018

 

 

Everyone dressed for the weather I see... #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/2cViNbDn2c

— Peter Hayes (@ThatPeterHayes) February 25, 2018

 

IVANKA IS THERE!

Ivanka Trump, leading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony, sat next to Kim Jung-suk, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during the ceremony, according to U.S. reporters. One row behind her was Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces in Korea.

Some fans loved the use of drones (which didn't happen at the opening ceremoney due to technical difficulties). 

 

