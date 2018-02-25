Highlights From the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang

General view of fireworks as the Olympic flame is set off at the end of the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT, This content is subject to copyright.)

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to end Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. It's been a memorable month filled with moments and personalties that the world won't soon forget.

Full Coverage | 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Here are some of the highlights from the closing ceremony:

FLAME, EXTINGUISHED

BEAUTY, UNITY

SHIRTLESS AGAIN!

Our favorite Tongan flag bearer showed up without his shirt on -- again.

The Tongan guy is back again lol #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/l4VCK3IvoL — Jason (@fibronectinrgd) February 25, 2018

Everyone dressed for the weather I see... #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/2cViNbDn2c — Peter Hayes (@ThatPeterHayes) February 25, 2018

WINNING PERFORMANCE

