How to celebrate a surprise gold medal? With fried chicken from KFC

Czech Republic's gold medallist Ester Ledecka kisses her medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the alpine skiing women's Super-G during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on February 17, 2018. (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

Forget champagne: Czech skier/snowboarder Ester Ledecka celebrated her surprise gold medal in the Super-G on Saturday with a dinner of champions at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Ledecka, who appeared stunned after her winning run, was spotted by Associated Press reporters eating chicken at a KFC near the snowboard course.

When the Associated Press reporters asked why Ledecka was eating fried chicken, she said, "Don't tell my coaches."

Here’s how Ester Ledecka celebrated the biggest upset at the #Olympics ... by eating some @kfc with gold medal in tow. https://t.co/Ws2dqrXPnA pic.twitter.com/ztpjm3kU9g — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) February 17, 2018

She said she still couldn't really believe she'd won. Clearly, she hadn't made plans for a big celebration.

She ate quietly, basically unnoticed, with three other members of the Czech contingent.

As she stood up to leave, she casually picked up her gold medal and draped it around her neck. The people at the next table clapped.

Contributing: Associated Press

