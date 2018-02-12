Olympic Japanese speedskater has positive doping test, report says

Kei Saito of Japan trains during Short Track Speed Skating practice ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The first positive doping test of the Winter Olympics was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito named as the culprit.

The Japanese Olympic Committee was planning to host a news conference to announce Saito’s positive test on Tuesday morning, according to the agency.

The revelation will be a major embarrassment to Japanese sports, which has long prided itself on its clean image and will be hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The positive test recorded by Saito, 21, is the first ever by a Japanese athlete at the Winter Olympics. Saito was a reserve on Japan’s 5,000-meter men’s relay team, which is due to be in action during Tuesday's short-track session at Gangneung Ice Arena.

His sister, Hitomi Saito, is also on the Japanese short-track team.

