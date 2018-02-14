Knierims Dedicate Olympic Skate to Florida Shooting Victims

USA's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and USA's Chris Knierim compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 15, 2018. (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS, This content is subject to copyright.)

American figure skaters Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim dedicated their Free Skate Thursday morning at the 2018 Winter Olympics to the victims of Wednesday's school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

"Today was much more than about us. We wanted to tribute to the U.S. for their loss," said Alexa after the performance. "Our motivation was to skate for those who lost today."

The Knierims - a husband and wife team - struggled in their Free Skate and will not win a medal in Pairs.

Knierim fell on both of his triple jumps, a salchow and the toeloop that was supposed to lead into a double toeloop. The couple was also out of synch on their combination spin and a bit shaky on their throw triple flip.

But they did make history when they became the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition when they hit the four-revolution element.

Despite not winning a medal in Pairs, they were an integral part of the U.S. winning the team bronze.

