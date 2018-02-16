WFMY
Lindsey Vonn Receives Hate-Tweets After Not Medaling In Super-G

Lindsey Vonn's mom says meeting a U.S. skiing sensation when she was younger played a big part in her Olympic journey.

PAUL MYERBERG | USA TODAY SPORTS , KING 1:50 AM. EST February 17, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Lindsey Vonn failed to medal in her first event of the Winter Games, with a wide turn toward the end of her super-G run dropping the 33-year-old into a tie for sixth place.

It didn’t take long for the haters to come out of the woodwork — on Twitter, of course.

WATCH: Lindsey Vonn misses a medal in Super-G, her first 2018 Winter Games event

While training for Pyeongchang in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in early December, Vonn said she would not accept an invitation to the White House following the Winter Games, drawing social-media outrage from supporters of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I want to represent our country well,” Vonn said at the time. “I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

While not necessarily disappointing — Vonn entered the Games ranked 10th in the world on the World Cup circuit — the response on Twitter to her sixth-place finish was immediate, not to mention vicious.

“I just spent last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn,” tweeted ESPN analyst Julie Foudy, a longtime star on the U.S. women's national soccer team.

“Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become?” 

Replied USA ski jumper Lindsey Van: “It's gross. I have been mistakenly getting her hate mail for weeks!”

 

Some cited karma. Others #MAGA. Tucked within the tweets praising Vonn’s effort and finish were those taking some joy from her finish off the medal podium. Here’s a sampling of the vitriol in Vonn’s mentions:

© 2018 KING-TV


