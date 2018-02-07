WFMY
Lindsey Vonn runs into travel snag trying to get to Winter Olympics

Her unwavering focus has brought fear among competitors in the women's downhill skiing event.

Tom Schad, USA TODAY , TEGNA 1:18 PM. EST February 07, 2018

Lindsey Vonn, one of the most well-known athletes in the U.S. Olympic delegation, has hit a snag in her journey to South Korea.

Vonn wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she had been sitting on a plane for about two hours but had yet to take off, explaining that "apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly."

"Well hopefully we get to Korea," Vonn wrote. "Apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly??? About 2 hours on the plane so far and just siting at the gate. Some Germans and Italians on the plane too. @lufthansa #canweflynowplease"

 

 

Vonn, who won a gold medal at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, has picked up quite a bit of momentum leading up to the Pyeongchang Olympics, winning five of her past eight races.

The opening ceremony for the games is Friday.

 

 

