Lindsey Vonn in 2nd so far in women's downhill race

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American ski racer Lindsey Vonn has the second-fastest time so far in the women's downhill after a solid run.
Vonn finished 0.47 seconds behind leader Sofia Goggia of Italy as the seventh racer to take the course at Jeongseon Alpine Center.
At 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.
