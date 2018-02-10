Meet Marit Bjoergen, now the most decorated female athlete in Winter Olympics history

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after taking the second place in the women's 7.5km + 7.5km cross-country skiathlon event at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP / Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The most decorated woman in Winter Olympics history makes no secret why she competes:

“I am here to take medals,” Norwegian Marit Bjoergen said after winning her 11th Olympic medal on Saturday by taking silver in the 15K skiathlon. “It is my fifth Olympics and still to be there, I am happy with that. I am happy to be here at my age (37)."

Here’s what else you should know about her:

• The 11th medal broke a tie with retired Russian cross-country skier Raisa Smetanina and retired Italian cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo as most decorate female Winter Olympians.

• Her medals break down to six gold, four silver and a bronze. She won three golds in each of the past two Winter Olympics.

• With two more medals, she would tie countryman Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a biathlete, as the most decorated Winter Olympians of all time.

• She won her first medal, a silver, in Salt Lake City in 2002.

• She has won at least one medal in five consecutive Olympics.

• She has a son, Marius, born in 2015, with partner Fred Borre Lundberg, who won gold medals in Nordic combined at Lillehammer in 1994 and Nagano in 1998.

Daniel Tande of Norway reacts after a jump during the Ski Jumping - Men's Normal Hill Individual Final on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

