WFMY
Close

Mikaela Shiffrin finally gets PyeongChang skiing debut

The master turner has decided to split her focus between various events including downhill.

Associated Press , TEGNA 9:38 PM. EST February 14, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American standout Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a fast first run of the giant slalom to kick off her Pyeongchang Olympics.

She finished 0.20 seconds behind current leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy.

Shiffrin got wide on a few turns, but other than that was solid through the tight course. She's in good position for the final run later in the afternoon South Korea time-- around 12:25 a.m. EST/9:25 p.m. PST.

The 22-year-old finished fifth in the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. She's the defending Olympic slalom champion.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories