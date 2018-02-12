Olympic officials: Winter Games hit with cyber attack during opening ceremony

A firework display is seen during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

The Winter Olympics were hit by a cyber attack during Friday's opening ceremony, officials confirmed to multiple media outlets Sunday.

International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams told multiple outlets that "maintaining secure operations is our purpose," adding that, "we are making sure our systems are secure, and they are secure," according to Reuters.

The Olympic opening ceremony. KEVIN JAIRAJ, KEVIN JAIRAJ-USA TODAY SPORTS

When asked if Olympic organizers knew the source of the attack, Adams told the news agency, "I certainly don’t know. But best international practice says that you don’t talk about an attack."

BBC reported that the Games' official website was taken offline as part of the attack, while television and internet systems were also affected.

"We know the cause of the problem, but that kind of issue occurs frequently during the Games. We decided with the IOC we are not going to reveal the source (of the attack)," Pyeongchang organizing committee spokesperson Sung Baik-you said, according to Reuters.

Cisco's Talos, a security intelligence and research group, wrote in a blog post that it has identified the malware used in the attack and believes the goal was not to extract information but instead "aimed to disrupt the Games."

