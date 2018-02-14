Olympics Feb 14: Pairs skating concludes, new-look men's hockey team debuts

Alexa Scimeca Knierim holds up a valentine alongside Chris Knierim of the United States after their routine during the Pair Skating Short Program on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos, 2018 Getty Images)

Yesterday in PyeongChang, we saw Shaun White take home this third gold medal in men's snowboarding halfpipe. It was the U.S.'s 100th in Winter Olympics history.

Women's slalom was delayed due to high winds. We won't see Mikaela Shiffrin defend her gold medal until Friday.

Here are Wednesday's can't-miss events:

Figure skating pairs event concludes

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Married figure skating couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are finishing up their pairs skating competition. After scoring 65.55 points in the short program last night and placing in 14th place, they are unlikely to medal.

New-look men's hockey team makes its Olympic debut against Slovenia

7:10am ET / 4:10am PT | Watch online at nbcolympics.com

This year is the first time since 1998 that the NHL is not allowing any players under its contract to participate in the Olympics. The new-look team will play Slovenia this morning.

Luge doubles begins

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Germany's "Two Tobis," Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl, will race to defend their gold medal in doubles luge. Team USA has two pairs in the doubles luge event: Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman along with Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk.

Men's skeleton begins

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Matt Antoine and John Daly are representing Team USA in the men's skeleton event. Antoine and Daly were both in contention for the bronze medal in Sochi, with Antoine ultimately winning. The skeleton event includes four runs spread out between two days. The four times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Women's 1000m speed skating

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

The Dutch so far have dominated speed skating and will try to maintain their sweep of gold medals with the women's 1,000m final. Heather Bergsma is the reigning world champion in the 1,000m and will be Team USA's best chance at breaking their streak. Brittany Bowe and Jerica Tandiman will also represent the U.S. in the race.

