Olympics Feb 16: Lindsey Vonn makes 2018 debut, men's figure skaters seek redemption

Lindsey Vonn of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on February 4, 2018 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo: Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

After another disappointing day for Team USA in PyeongChang, we're looking forward to a possible comeback! The following events are on the books for today:

Women's Alpine Skiing

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

Lindsey Vonn will finally make her 2018 Olympic debut this Friday in the women's super-G. It's been eight years since the 33-year-old "Speed Queen" stepped foot onto the Olympic stage after a knee injury kept her from Sochi.

United States alpine skier Lindsey Vonn attends her press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

A series of injuries and early season crashes had interrupted Vonn's career temporarily, but she says she's healthy and ready to make history.

Men's Figure Skating

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

After a shocking performance from Nathan Chen during Thursday's short program, it is unlikely he will medal as he heads into the free skate in 17th place. However, it was a different story for teammates Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou who advance to the free skate above Chen in seventh and 12th place.

So far the top three spots are occupied by Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru and Shoma Uno, and Spain's Javier Fernandez. The Spanish figure skater is poised to earn the country's first-ever figure skating medal as he heads into the free skate in second place.

Fans throw gifts on to the ice and hold Japanese flags for Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan after his routine during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Women's Speed Skating

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

Carlijn Schoutens is the only American athlete competing in the 5,000m. She won the 3,000m at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 4:14.02.

But all eyes are on Martina Sablikova from Czech Republic who has won the last two Olympic titles in the event. She'll attempt to join the list of nine athletes who have won the same individual event at three Olympics.

Women's Freestyle Skiing

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

The women will be jumping for gold in this final round of aerials in PyeongChang. American skiers and Olympic newcomers Kiley McKinnon and Madison Olsen advanced to the finals. But 2017 world champion Ashley Caldwell will not compete in the finals after having significant errors in her landings.

Ashley Caldwell of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Aerials Qualification on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Women's Skeleton

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch on NBC

Katie Uhlaender and Kendall Wesenberg will be representing the U.S. this Friday in the first two runs of women's skeleton. Uhlaender came in fourth in Sochi, but is in line for her first Olympic medal after bronze medalist Elena Nikitina of Russia was stripped of her medal for doping.

