WFMY
Close

Olympics Math Fun

KYTX 10:11 PM. EST February 18, 2018

So did you try your hand at the Winter Olympics Math?

The clue? There's only one torch in the bottom equation.

Each torch is worth 10 points. So: medal (20) + curl (5) + one torch (10) = 35!

The answer is....35!

Thanks for playing!

RELATED | All the Winter Olympics News and Highlights

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories