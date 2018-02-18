Olympics Math Fun

So did you try your hand at the Winter Olympics Math?
The clue? There's only one torch in the bottom equation.
Each torch is worth 10 points. So: medal (20) + curl (5) + one torch (10) = 35!
The answer is....35!
Thanks for playing!
RELATED | All the Winter Olympics News and Highlights
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs