Sally Field tries setting her son up with his 'Olympic crush' Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field is Team USA's new matchmaker.

When her son Sam Greisman revealed that he has a crush on Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Field did what great mothers do and tried to set the two up.

Greisman apparently told his mom that he wanted to date Rippon over text. "Sam... he's insanely pretty. Find a way..," Field texted back, as shown in a screenshot posted on Greisman's Twitter.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

"Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush," tweeted Greisman.

Field then took things to another level by sharing Greisman's tweet and tagging Rippon.

"Yikes," Greisman replied. Rippon still hasn't commented.

The 28-year-old is thought to be the first openly gay athlete to compete for the U.S. at a Winter Games. Rippon has also become the headline-grabbing darling of the Pyeongchang Games, a status earned in part with his near-flawless skating, but even more with his efforts off the ice – flaunting his LGBT pride and letting his personality show in interviews.

