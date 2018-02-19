So you want to raise an Olympian? Do this

Gold medalist in the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Shaun White of the United States poses for a portrait with his parents Cathy White and Roger White. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images) (Photo: Marianna Massey, 2018 Getty Images)

Reporters from the USA TODAY Network spoke to parents of U.S. athletes who competed in luge, hockey and short-track speedskating at the Olympics about what it’s like to raise an Olympian. We also interviewed Nick Baumgartner, an athlete in snowboard cross, and his 13-year-old son Landon.

Ronald Hamlin of Remsen, NY, father of Erin Hamlin, 2014 bronze medalist in luge and 2018 U.S. flag bearer

USA's flagbearer Erin Hamlin leads her delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. (Photo: RANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

What’s the hardest part about raising an Olympian?

The hardest part is that they’re gone so much. You know, they’re on the road, they’re away from home. So you miss them. But they’re on their own, so it’s good.

The most rewarding?

Seeing her smiling and enjoying herself, having a good time.

What’s the biggest sacrifice you’ve made for your daughter/son’s training?

I would say her being away from home so much.

How did you guys deal with that as a family? How did you stay in touch?

Well, when she first started it was calling cards, faxes, all that stuff. But now, it’s FaceTime, Skype, everything else.

What advice would you give other parents?

I would say back them 100% and don’t force them or push them to do it. If they want to do it, they’ll do it. Just support them.

Maria Corazon Crain, mother of short-track speedskater Aaron Tran

What’s the hardest part about raising an Olympian?

Allowing him to leave home at a young age (16) to train at the Olympic training center in order to improve and get stronger. I had to learn to let him go. I couldn’t keep him home for myself ... He had to leave in order to pursue his dreams of becoming an Olympian.

The most rewarding?

Seeing him make the Olympic team -- watching his dream become reality. When he came over and gave me a hug after they announced that he made the team.

What’s the biggest sacrifice you’ve made for your son’s training?

There are 2 things really ... time and money. Time -- we would take him riding 40+ miles two times a week on top of training with him at the gym five days a week, plus four hours of training 4-5 days a week. We hardly ever just dropped him off for practice, we would stay the full four hours or more and watch him. This left very little time to do anything else unless it was off season. Money -- we have spent a lot for him (to) train when he was younger. Training practices, equipment gear and all the travel expenses. This didn’t stop once he made the national team as we are still helping him pay for all of his living expenses while he trains in Utah at the Olympic oval. It would be nice if they trained at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado, but unfortunately that’s not where speedskating is located.

What advice would you give other parents?

I would tell other parents to stay behind their kids and support them 100%. Take them to the practices, stay and watch their practices, and go to all their competitions. Just be there for them all the time. I know it’s challenging with work and everything that goes on in life ... But the payback is 10 fold and more than any job could ever pay you.

Don and Lisa Little, parents of Broc Little, a forward on U.S. men’s hockey team

What’s hardest part about raising an Olympian?

Lisa: Both parents have to give and take. It takes a lot of work.

Don: It actually does take the parents kind of working in harmony. Both parents have to have a good work ethic and they have to be committed and they also have to have a certain amount of toughness. That doesn’t mean being mean, but you can’t allow the kids to quit. You try something once, you don’t say I don’t like it. Nobody likes anything the first time.

Lisa: Hockey is expensive so you’ve got to work to pay for the hockey.

Don: I used to coach his team. I would leave work. I’d pull into a church parking lot, put on the warmups before I got to the rink so I showed up looking like a coach ready to get on the ice. It was crazy.

Don: We always kind of regret we didn’t take them to church every Sunday, but the ice rinks were church.

Don: We went to LA, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Tacoma, Colorado (for travel hockey when Broc was growing up in Arizona).

Most rewarding part?

Don: We’re in Korea.

Lisa: The experience for all of us (including Broc’s brother and Broc’s girlfriend, who are here).

Don: Just raising two amazing sons is the biggest reward.

Don: I’m not going to say they never did anything stupid, but as far as we know they never did anything stupid.

Lisa: I guess the reward is seeing them as adults today.

What’s the biggest sacrifice you’ve made for your son’s training?

Lisa: One of the biggest sacrifices we made was moving from Arizona back east. In the back of our mind, it was like if we’re going to give these kids an opportunity, we want to go to the best place.

Don: In 2000 I was making a lot of money in Arizona. I said to Lisa I don’t want to raise the kids here, I want to raise the kids back east. We got in a fight, she called me selfish. I said I’m not selfish, I like shorts, swimming pools and golf courses and sun. We went to Lake Placid, the three of us broke down and cried in the rental car, we had to pull into a rest area. These kids were like we don’t want to live in Arizona, our friends our in Boston, we want to go back to Boston. When we returned from Lake Placid, I said to Lisa we’ve got to go back. I quit a great paying job and went back there and we both started from scratch. We bought a business and fortunately we were blessed and had some great years.

What advice would you give other parents?

Don: You have to sacrifice time. You have to be there for your kids, whatever their passion is.

Lisa: It has to be their passions, not the parents.

Don: My parents didn’t let me pursue my passion so I was going to be different with my kids. And don’t look at the cost of it because it will freak you out. If they’ve got a passion, help them pursue it, don’t stop them. Even if you’ve got to work your butts off. We spent half a million dollars on their education (both sons), and we’d do it again tomorrow.

Nick Baumgartner, who competed in snowboardcross, and his 13-year-old son Landon

What is it like having your son here with you?

Nick: As a parent, 36 years old, still competing at the Olympics, to have my son here and to show him with my actions that you can do anything you want to do, dream big, unbelievable.

What do you think of your dad?

Landon: I think he’s pretty awesome.

Did you see him after your race?

Nick: Immediately, as soon as I stood up after taking in a little bit of the pain. I stood up and I looked at him immediately. And I could see on is face, he wasn’t disappointed at all so how could I be disappointed if my son is stoked at his dad?

Do you participate in sports?

Landon: Yes, some of them. Soccer and I snowboard a little bit.

How do you balance your training with being there for Landon?

Nick: It’s good because I do travel quite a bit in the winter, but when I’m at home, it gives me a lot of time. Fortunately, I live in a spot where I can make just enough money to survive and I choose to take my time at home and spend the time with him. We do a lot of camping in the summer, so the time that I lose in the winter, I make up for plenty when I’m home. I’m at all his soccer games. I coached him one year in soccer. It’s rad. I’m not missing too much. I’m gone for a little bit, it’s difficult but I have a strong family that takes over and helps make it a little easier on me.

What was he like as a soccer coach?

Landon: Not good.

Nick: I was probably the only coach that wasn’t yelling at them, you gotta win and when they push you, push them back. It was his first year, so it’s fun. I’m dying laughing running around with them and they’re having a good time.

Landon: We lost every game.

Nick: Yeah, but did we have fun? We had a lot of fun, so it was good. It was funny because when you balance as a coach and then some of the parents get a little fired up. They’re pushing me, mom. Push them back! And I’m like, no, no, no, no, no, don’t push them back. Just laugh it off and have fun.

Are you going to stick around?

Nick: I’m going to stay for closing ceremonies, so until he leaves in a couple days, we’re gonna try to give him the full-on Olympic experience. I’m gonna try to get him to see as many athletes as we can. It’s just kind of cool. When I was 13 years old, I wish I could have come to an Olympics and meet all the athletes that are out there. These are the best athletes in the world, so I’m gonna try to make his experience as cool as I can.

Contributing: Paul Myerberg, Martin Rogers, Jeff Metcalfe, Rachel Axon

