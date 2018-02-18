WFMY
Speed Skating Announcer's 'Ready' Amuses the Internet

All the latest Olympics headlines from PyeongChang for Feb. 17, 2018.

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 12:55 AM. EST February 19, 2018

Olympic speed skaters are known for moving lightning fast across the ice, but one thing that caught people's attention during Sunday night's coverage of the women's 500 meter final wasn't "fast" at all. 

Instead, it was the slow, deliberate "Ready" coming from the the person calling the start of each race.

Some thought it sounded like he was bored with the races.

With someone comparing it to a Bond villains'.

Others approved and wanted it to hear it forever:

Nao Kodaira of Japan won the gold medal and set an Olympic record with her time of 36.94 seconds. Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea took silver. Karolina Ervanova of the Czech Republic earned bronze.

Brittany Bowe was the highest U.S. finisher and came in fifth place. Teammate Heather Bergsma was 11th, while Erin Jackson finished 24th out of 31 skaters in her Olympic debut.    

Material from the Associated Press appears in this report.

