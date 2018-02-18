Social Media Buzzing About Team USA Bobsledder With Massive Shoulders

ATLANTA - If you watched two-man Bobsleigh runs Sunday morning, you might have noticed a Team USA bobsleder who...let's say, stuck out from the rest.
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and pilot Nick Cunningham completed Run 1 in the event on Sunday morning with a time of 49.96.
Abdul-Saboor made his Olympic debut, blasting off from the starting line, hopping into and tucking his massive bodybuilding muscles between the tiny walls of the sled and disappearing behind his pilot, Cunningham.
From certain angles, it looks like just one person is in the sled...and that person has massive arms and shoulders.
Even the commentator couldn't help but comment on his size during the live broadcast.
Abdul-Saboor went from being a speed, agility and fitness coach in Knoxville, TN to an Olympian after quitting his job in 2015 to start training in bobsled, NBC reports. It all started with this video of him jumping high enough to touch the ceiling with his head.
Before bobsleding, Abdul-Saboor played basketball, football and ran track. But, he's also been competing in physique competitions since 2012 when a friend convinced him to enter.
NBC reports that he's possibly the first-ever bodybuilder, or physique competitor, turned bobsleder.
On bobsleding he said, “It’s just such a unique sport. You get athletes out here who you would think would be able to push fast and do well in bobsled. They might be fast but not strong. Or strong but not fast. Or even both but just don’t have the technique to push the bobsled. You have to have the total package in order to become a good bobsledder.”
Yeah, he lifts.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2018
"You have to have the total package in order to become a good bobsledder," says @TeamUSA's Hakeem Abdul-Saboor. https://t.co/vsDRbGwGQa pic.twitter.com/M3Pf7CGPGh
Cunningham and Abdul-Saboor have their second run later on Sunday and runs 3 and 4 on Monday Feb. 19 at 6:15 a.m. EST.
Read more about Adbul-Saboor's journey to Team USA, here.
Work as hard as you possibly can at whatever you do! #noexcuses After a random 11 hour workday still made time to get my tempo session in. #aminos had the blood pumping:-) #vascular #nofilter #fitness #bobsled #hardworkpaysoffs #fitfam #delts #motivation #dedication #physique #hungry #veins #usa #abs #progress #mevsme #betteryourself #theprocess
Fired up to #sendit with this guy @bobsledr on the first day of official training! Let do this!! Will be racing both 2 and 4 man with him on the 18th, 19th, 24th and 25th. * * * * #igfit #vision #fitness #cardio #nutrition #healthy #fitbodies #motivation #instagood #aesthetics #exercise #strong #goals #wining #gymrat #motivation #hardwork #fitspiration #gym #swole #USA #gains #bobsled #olympics #bobsleigh #teamusa #straightog #thuglifehaha #hesacharacter
