US curler Matt Hamilton looks like Mario and he knows it

This member of Team USA has a cartoon doppelganger.
Curler Matt Hamilton generated attention on Thursday after a photo comparing him to Nintendo character Mario made its rounds on Twitter.
There's no denying the comparison-- Hamilton's got the 'stache and red hat to prove it.
It’s a Me and @heccabamilton playing Sweden in game three! Live stream at 6:30EST through @NBCSN app!! Can I get a #HamFam ?! Where you all watching from tonight? #TeamUSA #teamhamiltons #curling #MixedDoublesCurling @usacurl pic.twitter.com/tHBSbOl3As— Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 8, 2018
Team USA tweeted the photo earlier on Thursday with the caption "Spot the difference."
Spot the difference. @MattJamilton pic.twitter.com/s1XxSYqnsw— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 8, 2018
Matt and his sister Becca are competing together in curling mixed doubles. The Wisconsin duo fell to Switzerland in the first round of round robin play, but are still in the running.
