USA men's hockey team loses to Slovenia in Olympics debut

Ryan Zapolski #30 of the United States looks on against Slovenia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 14, 2018. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. men's hockey team put itself in a hole in the opening game of the Olympics by losing 3-2 in overtime to Slovenia.

The Slovenians pulled their goalie to score the tying goal in the closing minutes and then won it 38 seconds into overtime on a goal by Jan Mursak.

The United States had a 2-0 lead entering the third period thanks to goals by Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway.

The Americans next will play Slovakia on Friday.

