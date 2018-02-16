Why people throw Winnie the Pooh at skater Yuzuru Hanyu

Flower girls collect gifts thrown onto the rink by spectators following a performance by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu during the men's single skating short program at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - When Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu wrapped up his spectacular performance in the men's figure skating short program, it rained down Winnie the Pooh Bear stuffed animals.

The Gangneung Ice Arena looked more like the 'Hundred Acre Wood' as the defending Olympic champion beamed proudly.

But what's the deal with everyone throwing Winnie the Pooh bears at him?

It all started in 2010 when fans noticed Hanyu carrying around and using a Winnie the Pooh tissue box, according to NBC.

Thus the "chubby, little cubby all stuffed with fluff" tradition was born.

Through the years figure skaters and fans alike have come to expect this lovable moment after Hanyu performs.

— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 16, 2018

"It's raining Winnie the Pooh inside the building now," NBC broadcaster Terry Gannon declared after Hanyu's short program.

Once they finally cleared the ice Gannon noted there was now "a mountain of those things" beside the rink.

