WFMY
Close

Why people throw Winnie the Pooh at skater Yuzuru Hanyu

Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu brought everyone to their feet as he finished yet another spectacular performance in the men's figure skating short program, Immediately after Winnie the Pooh chaos hit the ice. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Andrew Weil, TEGNA 12:28 PM. EST February 16, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - When Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu wrapped up his spectacular performance in the men's figure skating short program, it rained down Winnie the Pooh Bear stuffed animals. 

The Gangneung Ice Arena looked more like the 'Hundred Acre Wood' as the defending Olympic champion beamed proudly.  

But what's the deal with everyone throwing Winnie the Pooh bears at him? 

It all started in 2010 when fans noticed Hanyu carrying around and using a Winnie the Pooh tissue box, according to NBC. 

Thus the "chubby, little cubby all stuffed with fluff" tradition was born. 

Through the years figure skaters and fans alike have come to expect this lovable moment after Hanyu performs. 

 

 

"It's raining Winnie the Pooh inside the building now," NBC broadcaster Terry Gannon declared after Hanyu's short program. 

Once they finally cleared the ice Gannon noted there was now "a mountain of those things" beside the rink. 

 

 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories