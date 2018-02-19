Winter Olympics Inspire People To Try Ice Sports

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018. (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Every four years we see Team USA shred on the half pipe, fly downhill on skis and gracefully glide across the ice at the Winter Olympic Games. And every four years the Greensboro Ice House sees more and more people wanting to learn how to mimic those inspiration performances.

"We see numbers and folks interested in skating that are astronomical, through the roof," Nicole Gaboury. "Our lines for free skating are out the door. People call and request birthday parties because they want to be the next Olympic princess, our learn to skate program is busting at the seams, numbers doubling, it's just a great marketing opportunity, really."

The Ice House calls it, "great advertisement," and this year is no different. Their "Learn To Skate" class typically sees around 200 to 250 students each winter but during this year's Olympics, more than 400 people signed up.

With all interest we had to ask, "why?"

"Skating is such a dream, it's just beautiful," Gaboury says. "I think people see that positive energy and want to try it."

She also says the games inspire a new generation of fearless athletes after seeing their idols perform on the world stage.

The Ice House is on Landmark Center Drive in Greensboro. You can learn about their programs here.

