Opposition Grows Against Michael Vick's Induction Into Va. Tech Sports Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Public opposition is growing against the induction of Michael Vick into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.



The Roanoke Times in Virginia reported that two online petitions at change.org had received more than 100,000 combined signatures against the September induction.

One petition states that Vick does not meet all of the criteria for induction, citing that the inductee "must be of good character and reputation/not have been a source of embarrassment to the university in any way."

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine has also announced its opposition.

Meanwhile, the university in Blacksburg continues to defend its decision. It noted that some people believe he's the greatest athlete in the university's history.



Vick served 19 months in federal prison on 2007 dogfighting convictions.

He is a Newport News native and was a top contender for the 1999 Heisman Trophy after leading the Hokies through an undefeated season and a spot in the national championship game.

He went on to play for professionally for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

