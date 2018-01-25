WFMY
Reidsville Tops Cummings In Close Battle

The Rams topped the Cavaliers Thursday night 73-70

WFMY 11:32 PM. EST January 25, 2018

BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA - The Reidsville Rams topped the Cummings Cavaliers Thursday night, 73-70 in a varsity matchup. Above are some of the game highlights.

