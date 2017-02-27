Panthers Apply Franchise Tag To DT Kawann Short

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

Charlotte, NC--The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that the team has applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to defensive tackle Kawann Short.

Short, who enters his fifth NFL season in 2017, has 17 sacks in the past two seasons (2015-16), third-most among NFL defensive tackles during that time. In 2015, he recorded a career-high 11 sacks, the most by a defensive tackle in team history.

Short is the seventh player in Panthers history to receive the franchise tag, joining punter Todd Sauerbrun (2003), tackle Jordan Gross (2008), defensive end Julius Peppers (2009), center Ryan Kalil (2011), defensive end Greg Hardy (2014) and cornerback Josh Norman (2016).

In four NFL seasons, Short has started 41 of the 64 regular season games he has played, including starts in all 16 games each of the past two seasons. He has career totals of 176 tackles, 22 sacks, 88 quarterback pressures, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 13 passes defensed. He was selected out of Purdue by the Panthers in the second round (44th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

