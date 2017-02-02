Panthers Fill Out Coaching Staff With 3 Moves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have promoted Curtis Fuller to secondary coach and hired Lance Taylor as wide receivers coach and Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.

The moves were announced Thursday.

Fuller has spent the previous four seasons with Carolina serving as the assistant defensive backs/nickels coach under Steve Wilks, who was recently promoted to defensive coordinator after the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their head coach.

Imamura joins the Panthers after two seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive assistant/quality control coach, focusing on the linebackers.

Taylor replaces Ricky Proehl, who resigned to spend more time with his family. He previously served as assistant wide receivers coach for Carolina in 2013 and returns after three seasons as running backs coach at Stanford where he coached Christian McCaffrey.

