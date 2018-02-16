Panthers Interim GM Marty Hurney Reinstated

102212hurney2 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday that interim general manager Marty Hurney has been reinstated.

Hurney was placed on paid administrative leave on February 4 after the NFL began an investigation into possible violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

The Carolina Panthers released the following statement:

The NFL informed the team Friday that there was no evidence of a violation and the investigation is now closed. Hurney is a candidate to fill the Panthers' full-time general manager opening. The team has also interviewed Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Texans assistant general manager Jimmy Raye II and 49ers senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew.

Hurney's lawyer also released a statement:

This morning, the NFL cleared Marty Hurney of any wrongdoing and closed its investigation into the false claims made by his ex-wife.Consequently, the Carolina Panthers have lifted the related leave of absence, so Marty is headed back to work this afternoon.



It’s been a very long 2 weeks for Marty and his family. In this digital age, it’s nearly impossible to overcome suspicion, defend yourself, and clear your name once the court of public opinion gets a hold of a false narrative. The public scrutiny can be devastating and unrelenting. In this case, it was also unnecessary.



Words cannot express how thankful Marty is for the love and unwavering support of his family. He is grateful to the NFL for conducting a thorough investigation. He is also grateful for the continued confidence and support of the Panthers organization. Marty is looking forward to getting back to the work of building a strong and successful Panthers team for the 2018 season.

