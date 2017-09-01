Panthers Make First Round Of Roster Cuts

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. The Panthers defeat the Jaguars 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE -- Now that the Carolina Panthers have officially wrapped up the preseason, the team has until Saturday to make final cuts to its regular season roster.

Friday, the Panthers made their first round of cuts.

The list includes cornerback Zack Sanchez, veteran wide receiver Trevor Graham, and North Davidson High School alum Bryce Williams.

Here's the full list of cuts made Friday:

Terminated/Vested Veteran

Player Pos Exp. College

Trevor Graham WR 5 North Carolina State

Waived

Player Pos Exp. College

Brian Folkerts C 3 Washburn

Devonte Johnson CB 1 Weber State

Gabriel Mass DT 1 Lane College

Arthur Miley DE 1 Southern

Efe Obada DE 1 None

Connor Wujciak DT 1 Boston College

Bryce Williams TE 1 East Carolina

Waived/Injured

Player Pos Exp. College

Zack Sanchez CB 2 Oklahoma

Injured/Reserve

Player Pos Exp. College

Dan France OL 1 Michigan State

Fred Ross WR R Mississippi State

Scott Simonson TE 3 Assumption College

Teddy Williams CB 6 Texas-San Antonio

David Yankey OL 3 Stanford

The team has until Saturday to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players.

