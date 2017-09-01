WFMY
Panthers Make First Round Of Roster Cuts

WFMY News 2 and Carolina Panthers , WFMY 5:17 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

CHARLOTTE -- Now that the Carolina Panthers have officially wrapped up the preseason, the team has until Saturday to make final cuts to its regular season roster. 

Friday, the Panthers made their first round of cuts.

The list includes cornerback Zack Sanchez, veteran wide receiver Trevor Graham, and North Davidson High School alum Bryce Williams.

Here's the full list of cuts made Friday: 

Terminated/Vested Veteran
Player                           Pos                   Exp.     College
Trevor Graham         WR                   5            North Carolina State

Waived
Player                           Pos                   Exp.     College
Brian Folkerts            C                       3            Washburn
Devonte Johnson    CB                     1            Weber State
Gabriel Mass              DT                     1            Lane College
Arthur Miley              DE                     1            Southern
Efe Obada                   DE                     1            None
Connor Wujciak        DT                     1            Boston College
Bryce Williams           TE                     1            East Carolina

Waived/Injured
Player                           Pos                   Exp.     College
Zack Sanchez             CB                     2            Oklahoma

Injured/Reserve
Player                           Pos                   Exp.     College
Dan France                 OL                     1            Michigan State
Fred Ross                    WR                   R           Mississippi State
Scott Simonson         TE                     3            Assumption College
Teddy Williams          CB                     6            Texas-San Antonio
David Yankey             OL                     3            Stanford

The team has until Saturday to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players. 

