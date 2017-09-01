Panthers Make First Round Of Roster Cuts

CHARLOTTE -- Now that the Carolina Panthers have officially wrapped up the preseason, the team has until Saturday to make final cuts to its regular season roster.
READ MORE: Steelers Slip Past Panthers In Preseason Finale
Friday, the Panthers made their first round of cuts.
The list includes cornerback Zack Sanchez, veteran wide receiver Trevor Graham, and North Davidson High School alum Bryce Williams.
Here's the full list of cuts made Friday:
Terminated/Vested Veteran
Player Pos Exp. College
Trevor Graham WR 5 North Carolina State
Waived
Player Pos Exp. College
Brian Folkerts C 3 Washburn
Devonte Johnson CB 1 Weber State
Gabriel Mass DT 1 Lane College
Arthur Miley DE 1 Southern
Efe Obada DE 1 None
Connor Wujciak DT 1 Boston College
Bryce Williams TE 1 East Carolina
Waived/Injured
Player Pos Exp. College
Zack Sanchez CB 2 Oklahoma
Injured/Reserve
Player Pos Exp. College
Dan France OL 1 Michigan State
Fred Ross WR R Mississippi State
Scott Simonson TE 3 Assumption College
Teddy Williams CB 6 Texas-San Antonio
David Yankey OL 3 Stanford
The team has until Saturday to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs