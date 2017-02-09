Panthers President Danny Morrison Resigns

Carolina Panthers president Danny Morrison reacts during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that Danny Morrison, who has served as team president since 2009, has resigned from his position.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said in the Panthers website. “This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

The Panthers said on their website that the team does not have an immediate replacement for Morrison.

Morrison is from Burlington, N.C.

