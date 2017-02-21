Panthers Release FB Mike Tolbert

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

Charlotte, NC--The Carolina Panthers have released fullback Mike Tolbert, the team announced Tuesday.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Mike for nearly his entire career,” said head coach Ron Rivera, who coached Tolbert in San Diego from 2008-10 and in Carolina from 2012-16. “He was someone we targeted in 2012 because we felt he would be a good addition to our offense and he was very productive for us. He brought great energy and leadership to our locker room and I wish him the best.”

With the Panthers, Tolbert earned Pro Bowl honors three times (2013, 2015-16) and first-team All-Pro recognition twice (2013, 2015). In 2015, Tolbert was part of a Carolina offense that set team records with an NFL-leading 500 points scored and 59 touchdowns and gained a team-record 357 first downs en route to Super Bowl 50. The Panthers ranked among the NFL leaders in rushing in each of Tolbert’s five seasons with the team. He led the Panthers with seven total touchdowns in 2013.

Tolbert entered the NFL in 2008 with San Diego as an undrafted rookie free agent from Coastal Carolina. He scored a career-high 11 rushing touchdowns with the Chargers in 2010 and had 10 total touchdowns (eight rushing and two receiving) for the team in 2011.

In nine NFL seasons, Tolbert has played in 131 regular season games with 44 starts. He has rushed for 2,402 yards and 33 touchdowns on 630 attempts and has notched 1,783 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns on 203 catches.

