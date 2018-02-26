Panthers Release Veterans Coleman, Johnson

Carolina Panthers defensive back Kurt Coleman (20) against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with two of the team's defensive veterans, the organization announced Monday.

The Panthers have released safety Kurt Coleman and defensive end Charles Johnson.

Coleman spent three seasons in Charlotte, recording 11 interceptions, which is tied for fourth in the NFL over that span, according to the Panthers.

Coleman has helped the team rank second in the league in interceptions with 51 since 2015.

Johnson spent his entire 11-year career with Carolina after the Panthers drafted him in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

He played in 143 games -- the most by any defensive lineman -- and recorded 67.5 sacks, which placed him second on the franchise's all-time list behind Julius Peppers. He also ranks second in Panthers history with 20 forced fumbles.

