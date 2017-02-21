Panthers released fullback Mike Tolbert

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Mike Tolbert #35 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2nd quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have just announced the release of fullback Mike Tolbert, who spent five years with Carolina.

Tolbert's release comes a year before his contract was up.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Mike for nearly his entire career,” head coach Ron Rivera said in the Panthers press release. “He was someone we targeted in 2012 because we felt he would be a good addition to our offense and he was very productive for us. He brought great energy and leadership to our locker room and I wish him the best.”

Tolbert’s totals in a Panthers uniform include 992 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns to go along with 771 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.

