Pfafftown Native Cheers on Panthers at NFL Pro Bowl

Megan Allman, WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:20 PM. EST January 28, 2018

ORLANDO, Florida -- Thomas Davis, Trai Turner, and Graham Gano are all representing the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, but a familiar face from the Triad will be there as well! 

Top Cat and Pfafftown native Chandalae Lanouette is cheering at the game. 

Reagan High School gave the former student a shout out on Twitter. The Panthers posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "We recognize a familiar face on the sidelines. Go Chandalae!" 

