Pfafftown Native Cheers on Panthers at NFL Pro Bowl

Chandalae Lanouette cheers on the Panthers at the NFL Pro Bowl. (Photo: Custom)

ORLANDO, Florida -- Thomas Davis, Trai Turner, and Graham Gano are all representing the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, but a familiar face from the Triad will be there as well!

Top Cat and Pfafftown native Chandalae Lanouette is cheering at the game.

Reagan High School gave the former student a shout out on Twitter. The Panthers posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "We recognize a familiar face on the sidelines. Go Chandalae!"

@RaidersFB sends a shout out to former Reagan student and current Top Cat Cheerleader Chandalae Lanouette who is repping Pfafftown and the Panthers at the NFL Pro Bowl today!!!! #PfafftownPride #RaiderFamily pic.twitter.com/zTq7JYqgEx — Reagan Raiders FB (@RaidersFB) January 28, 2018

