Pfafftown Native Cheers on Panthers at NFL Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida -- Thomas Davis, Trai Turner, and Graham Gano are all representing the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, but a familiar face from the Triad will be there as well!
Top Cat and Pfafftown native Chandalae Lanouette is cheering at the game.
Reagan High School gave the former student a shout out on Twitter. The Panthers posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "We recognize a familiar face on the sidelines. Go Chandalae!"
