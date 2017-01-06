Source: P.J. Fleck is new Gophers coach

A person with knowledge of the situation says P.J. Fleck will take the reigns of the U of M football program. All that's left is finalizing his financial package. (Photo: Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - P.J. Fleck will row his boat to Minneapolis.

The Western Michigan coach, who engineered a turnaround in Kalamazoo and a Cotton Bowl bid this season, will leave to take the job at Minnesota, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the school had not announced the move.

WMU coach P.J. Fleck confirms to Newschannel 3, CBS News, WWMT, West Michigan he is taking the job at the University of Minnesota. — Kirk Mason (@KirkMasonWWMT) January 6, 2017

WWMT News in western Michigan reported that Fleck confirmed to them Friday morning that he is taking the job at Minnesota. That comes after WOOD TV reported that a University of Western Michigan official confirmed Fleck's departure, and KARE's own Eric Perkins tweeted that UWM players had been informed of their coach's new position and were distraught.

Western Michigan Athletics Director Kathy Beauregard has set a news conference for 11 a.m. Friday, to officially announce Fleck's departure. The U of M is planning its own news conference for later Friday afternoon.

WMU has been informed of PJ Fleck's intention to accept the Minnesota job.We will hold a noon press conference in Seelye — Kathy Beauregard (@BeauregardKathy) January 6, 2017

The two sides are still working on finalizing parameters of the deal. Unconfirmed reports put the package in the six-year, $21 million range.

The 36-year old Fleck spent four seasons at Western Michigan and leaves with a 30-22 record. He brought the program from 1-11 in his first season to the national spotlight this year, finishing 13-1 with a 24-16 loss to Wisconsin at the Cotton Bowl.

His trademark slogan "Row The Boat" and his boundless energy made him an instant sensation, but the fact he also delivered results in the Mid-American Conference this season made him an obvious candidate for several jobs.

The problem was that few this year were good fits for him — until Minnesota unexpectedly came open last week when the school parted ways with Tracy Claeys after a 9-4 season.