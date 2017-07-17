Players Troll Newly Fired Panthers GM Gettleman On Twitter

Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the media during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 19, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2015 Joe Robbins)

CHARLOTTE - Monday's surprise firing of Carolina Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman garnered some interesting responses on Twitter from former Panthers players. Josh Norman, Steve Smith and DeAngelo Williams all reacted.

I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! 😎😎👌🏽✊🏽 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017

