Previewing Sunday's Panthers-Saints Game With WWL

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright and WWL-TV's Ricardo LeCompte preview Sunday's Panthers-Saints playoff game and discuss a friendly wager.

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 11:21 PM. EST January 04, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Panthers and Saints are set to square off in their third matchup of the season, but this one will mean a little bit more than the others. 

Carolina and New Orleans are playing for a spot in the divisional round of this year's playoffs. 

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright discusses Sunday's game with New Orleans sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte from WWL-TV.

They also agree to a friendly wager. 

