Previewing Sunday's Panthers-Saints Game With WWL

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Panthers and Saints are set to square off in their third matchup of the season, but this one will mean a little bit more than the others.
Carolina and New Orleans are playing for a spot in the divisional round of this year's playoffs.
WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright discusses Sunday's game with New Orleans sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte from WWL-TV.
They also agree to a friendly wager.
Check out the video for more.
