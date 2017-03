Printable Bracket of Men's ACC Tournament on WFMY News 2

(Photo: Hall, Brian)

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon on WFMY News 2 and will be on until the Championship game Saturday. Here are tip-off times and where to find your CBS programs this week.

Here are brackets from WFMY News 2's Julie Luck, Patrick Wright and Tim Buckley. Games start mid-day Tuesday. Here's a printable one for you: Men's ACC Bracket

Men's ACC Brackets for Julie Luck, Patrick Wright, Tim Buckley

The full schedule: (All games on WFMY News 2)

Tuesday, March 7

First round

Noon – No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 13 NC State

2 p.m. – No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 15 Boston College

7 p.m. – No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 14 Pitt

Wednesday, March 8

Second round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Miami

2 p.m. – No. 5 Duke vs. Tuesday noon winner

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner

9 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 North Carolina vs. Wednesday noon winner

2 p.m. – No. 4 Louisville vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner

7 p.m. – No. 2 Florida State vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner

9 p.m. – No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners

Saturday, March 11

Championship

9 p.m. – Friday evening winners

2017 Men's ACC Tournament Bracket

Copyright 2017 WFMY