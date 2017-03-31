Randy Moss the Soccer Player?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Please let this be real.
Retired NFL superstar Randy Moss, whose 156 touchdowns is second all-time, has signed a contract with United Soccer’s Charlotte Independence.
ICYMI: Independence have signed @NFL Legend @RandyMoss ahead of the April 1 Home Opener. https://t.co/FesDUYaWTK #WeAreCLT— Independence (@CLTIndependence) March 31, 2017
We aren’t sure if Moss has intentions to actually play or if this is a clever April Fools’ Day prank, but we pray that it’s going to happen.
The 40-year-old NFL legend will wear his patented No. 84, if approved by the USL and U.S. Soccer.
“Renewing my career is something that I’ve thought about doing for a long time now,” said Moss in a team release. “I’m excited to get started with the Charlotte Independence and show the world that I can be a two-sport athlete.”
Moss, who was dubbed “The Freak” after splashing onto the NFL scene, said he has been training via Spartan races and a Crossfit boot camp he hosts in Charlotte.
“Our team stands to gain a lot by bringing in Randy,” said Independence head coach Mike Jeffries. “Obviously, he’s a proven winner and his athleticism is an attribute that translates to any sport he plays.”
The Independence opens their regular season Saturday versus Charleston on the campus of UNC Charlotte.
But if you want to get into this game, you'll need straight cash, homie.
