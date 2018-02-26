Regular Season Winds Down, ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Returns To Greensboro

Courtesy: ACC.com (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Seeds are set for the 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament which returns to ‘Tournament Town’ Greensboro, running Wednesday, February 28 through Sunday, March 4.

All 15 ACC teams will play in the tournament in 14 matchups, three of them on Wednesday.

Team practices begin at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, February 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Carolina teams include Duke at #4, NC State at #5, Wake Forest at #11 and Carolina at #12.

UNC and Wake Forest will kick-off tournament play on Wednesday, with the Tar Heels facing #13 Boston College at 1 p.m. and Wake Forest against Pittsburg #14 in the last play of first-round action.

The complete 2018 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament pairings are listed below.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game No. 1 –No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Boston College, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Clemson, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Pitt, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, March 1

Game No. 4 – No. 5 NC State vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 Virginia vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, March 2

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, March 3

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ESPNU)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, March 4

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

WFMY News 2 will follow along with the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament daily. For more information on ACC Women's Basketball, please visit theACC.com.

